Room at the Grand Mercure in the capital of Pará, home to the Amazon Summit, measures 200 m² and has a private pool

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has already booked its accommodation for the Amazon Summit, in Belém (Pará). You will stay in the presidential suite of the grand mercurein the district of Nazaré in the capital of Pará – about 6.5 km from the local where the meetings will be held. According to the description on the hotel’s website, the room is 200 m² and has a private pool. O Power360 simulated the booking of a night (from August 15th to August 16th). Price: BRL 3,375. The Summit will be held on August 8 and 9. See photos of the suite below:

