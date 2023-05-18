The BelGee Belarusian Automobile Plant, which produces Geely, plans to produce a car of its own production using Russian components. About this on Thursday, May 18, informs information agency “Sputnik Belarus”.

According to Viktor Kudryashov, First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Samara Region, the Belarusian plant is ready to produce cars under its own brand, which will simplify certification requirements. The First Vice Governor noted that more than 200 enterprises located in the Samara region are ready to provide BelGee with the necessary components.

“Today we discussed the basic principles of this interaction. Further, of course, there will be contacts at the level of enterprises, which, I think, will be crowned with success,” Kudryashov said.

On October 14, 2022, it became known that Belarus intends to attract AvtoVAZ to create a national electric car. It was reported that the BelGee company plans to create its own electric car, for which it intends to ask for help from the Russian automobile plant.

According to Belarusian experts, the main goal of the project is to build an electric car that would not depend on any possible sanctions. General director of the Belarusian enterprise Gennady Svidersky told about it.