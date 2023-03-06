The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Kubrakov: militia fighters will be checked before issuing weapons

Employees of the internal affairs bodies of Belarus will check the fighters of the people’s militia before giving them weapons. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic Ivan Kubrakov, transmits TV channel STV.

He explained that such a decision was made in connection with the incidents in Ukraine. “We saw what happened in Ukraine, when they brought boxes of weapons to the shops, and took everyone who wanted to. It is clear that the weapons fell into the hands of criminals,” Kubrakov said.

According to him, a special algorithm was developed to check the militias. “In particular, they will check whether a person was previously brought to criminal responsibility or not,” the head of the department said. He added that such people will be under certain control.

Earlier, Kubrakov said that pensioners and women would be drafted into the national militia of the republic. He clarified that the fighters will be engaged in the protection of public order and property in the territory assigned to them.