Russian oil is supplied to Belarusian refineries in the normal mode under contracts. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Republic Roman Golovchenko, reports TASS…

He clarified that US sanctions do not affect oil supplies. “We buy oil not from the United States, but from our partner, the Russian Federation. Contracts have been signed, oil is supplied in accordance with the terms of these contracts. Everything is absolutely normal, calm, ”he explained.