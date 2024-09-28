Head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry: tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee European countries every month

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee from “prosperous Europe” to Belarus every month. The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Maxim Ryzhenkov, spoke about this during a speech at a session of the UN General Assembly, reports TASS.

According to him, 250 thousand Ukrainians have moved across the border of the European Union (EU) with Belarus since February 2022. The minister emphasized that these are official data from the Belarusian border service.

“Recently – 12-15 thousand [человек] per month. This is how today people from “prosperous Europe” are clearly not fleeing to the “aggressor”. By the way, this number is many times greater than the number of refugees [переходящих] across our border to the EU,” Ryzhenkov said.

Earlier, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that the sanctions policy of Western countries is not capable of forcing the world to live according to Western patterns. He noted that today, from a Western perspective, 72 percent of the world’s population lives in “autocracies,” but twenty years ago the figure was 46 percent.