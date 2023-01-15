Russia and Belarus plan to launch a satellite in 2028

Russia, together with Belarus, will launch an Earth remote sensing satellite in 2028, said Sergey Zolotoy, director of the Geoinformation Systems enterprise of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Writes about it TASS with reference to the broadcast of STV.

The specialist called the launch date of the device. “Now the planned dates are the launch in 2028, but the task is to do it faster,” he stressed. The expert said that a lot depends on how quickly you can buy components. At the same time, 90 percent of the components are domestic.

Earlier it became known that Russia intends in 2023 to upgrade the orbital constellation of GLONASS navigation satellites with three new-generation satellites. We are talking about two Glonass-K and one Glonass-K2. In addition, the launch of the Luna-25 station and the launch of ten nanosatellites into orbit are planned this year.