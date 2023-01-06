The Belarusian authorities will be able to forcibly seize the property of foreign states if they commit unfriendly actions against Minsk. This is stated in the text of the law “On the seizure of property”, published on Friday, January 6, on the National Legal Internet portal.

The law is aimed at protecting the economic security and stability of Belarus, as well as protecting the rights of its citizens and organizations. The decision on the need to confiscate foreign property will have to be taken by the Council of Ministers of the Republic.

“The basis for the seizure of objects of property rights is the commission of unfriendly actions against the Republic of Belarus, its legal entities and (or) individuals,” the text of the document says.

It is noted that the seizure of foreign property should be proportionate, transparent and consistent with national goals.

Withdrawn funds are supposed to be transferred from the state budget. Land plots or objects located on them are proposed to be transferred to persons or organizations that the court will determine by its decision.

Earlier, on December 19, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the sanctions against Minsk and Moscow began to fade due to the fact that the restrictions hit their initiators with a “boomerang”. He emphasized that it was ordinary people and businesses who suffered the most from the sanctions, and not those who introduced these restrictions.

On December 14, the Lower House of the Belarusian Parliament adopted in two final readings a bill that allows depriving Belarusian citizenship of persons convicted of extremism. The document is aimed at ensuring national security and solving problems in the field of migration policy.

Western countries began to impose sanctions against Russia and Belarus in response to Russia’s conduct of a special operation in the Donbass. Soon the European Union approved the decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.

