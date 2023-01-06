The authorities of Belarus for unfriendly actions will confiscate foreign property

The authorities of Belarus in response to unfriendly actions will seize foreign property. The relevant law regulating this norm was published on Friday, January 6, on the National Legal Internetportal country.

The document clarifies that the basis for such actions “is the commission of unfriendly actions against the Republic of Belarus, its legal entities and (or) individuals.”

The decision is made by the Council of Ministers of the country, after which the State Property Committee applies to the Economic Court of Minsk with a statement on the seizure of objects of property rights.

The law, as noted, is aimed at ensuring the national security of the country, its economic stability, protecting the interests of society and the state. It will enter into force ten days after its official publication.

On January 5, the press service of the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that the Ukrainian military were carrying out provocations with the use of weapons against Belarusian border guards. The incident was recorded near the Poddobryanka simplified checkpoint.