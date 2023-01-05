Belarus announced the arrival of the Russian Armed Forces to build up a joint group of troops

Minsk continues to build up a regional joint grouping of forces of Belarus and Russia. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

Personnel, weapons and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to arrive in Belarus. In the future, it is planned to carry out activities for combat coordination.

It is also planned to conduct a joint tactical flight exercise aimed at increasing the level of combat training of aviation units of the armed forces of Belarus.