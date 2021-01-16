In Belarus, vaccination against coronavirus of health workers in the risk zone with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has begun, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic said.

The department noted that today health care institutions receive batches of vaccines. First of all, 2,285 health workers should be vaccinated in Minsk, 3,460 – in the Brest region, 3,260 – in Vitebsk, 4,365 – in Gomel, 1,735 – in Grodno, 1,610 – in Mogilev and 2,485 – in the Minsk region. … About 800 doses of the vaccine are provided for medical workers of republican institutions.

It explains that the start of vaccination from health workers is similar to the practice in the world. The Belarusian Ministry of Health noted that the vaccine is distributed across all regions of the country, depending on the applications of healthcare institutions. All issues of compliance with the cold chain have been worked out, the department stressed.

As a reminder, in 2020 Belarus signed an initial contract for the supply of 170 thousand doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. The first batch of the Russian drug arrived in the republic on December 29.

The Belarusian Ministry of Health reported that in late February – early March, a localized Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus could begin to be produced in the country.