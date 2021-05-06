In the National Historical Archives of Belarus, they found a record of the birth of Soviet Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky, reported on the organization’s website.

According to the entry in the register for 1889, Rokossovsky was born in the village of Telekhany, Minsk province of the Russian Empire (now the village of the same name in the Ivatsevichi district of the Brest region of Belarus). The protocol indicates that the boy Konstantin was born on September 3, 1889 (according to the old style) in the family of a nobleman, Catholic Xavier Rokossovsky and his wife, an Orthodox believer Antonina. The mother of the future marshal was from Telekhan, which the researchers knew about, but they did not assume that Rokossovsky was a native of the same city.

As noted in the archive, the military leader himself at different times indicated different places and different dates of his birth, which is why the secret of his origin could not be revealed. So, in his Ph.D. card from 1920, to fill the command posts of the Red Army, Rokossovsky indicated the place of birth of Warsaw, and after he was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for the second time after victory in the Great Patriotic War and installed a bust in Velikiye Luki (now a city in the Pskov region), he became to call this city the place of birth.

“It is very important that one of the Victory Marshals, commander of the 1st Belorussian Front, commander of the Victory Parade in 1945, was born on Belarusian soil and had Belarusian roots,” the publication says.

“Comparing all the facts, including the birth of his mother and father, we are convinced that we are talking about Marshal Rokossovsky,” Director of the National Historical Archive of Belarus Dmitry Yatsevich told KP.BY in response to a question whether the record could belong to the namesake of the Marshal …

Konstantin Rokossovsky is one of the largest military leaders of the Second World War, twice Hero of the Soviet Union, the only marshal of two countries in Soviet history – the USSR and Poland. He participated in the First World War, after the October Revolution he went over to the side of the Bolsheviks and went through the Civil War. In 1937, the military leader was repressed: he was expelled from the party for “loss of class vigilance”, was fired from the army and arrested on charges of having links with the intelligence services of Poland and Japan. According to the testimony of people from Rokossovsky’s entourage, he was tortured in prison. His sentencing was postponed several times, and in March 1940 the soldier was released and rehabilitated, reinstated in the party and army, and soon he was promoted. During the Great Patriotic War, Rokossovsky took part in commanding troops in the battle for Moscow, the battles of Stalingrad and Kursk, Operation Bagration and others, and was seriously wounded. After the war, he was the Minister of Defense of the Polish People’s Republic for seven years and during this time he actually reorganized the Polish army, but as a result of the coming to power in Poland, the anti-Stalinists were forced to return to the USSR; today in Poland there have been incidents of desecration of monuments to the marshal. He died in August 1968 from cancer.