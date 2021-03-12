In Belarus, the number of detected cases of COVID-19 has reached 300 146. On Friday, March 12, the agency reports. BelTA with reference to the Ministry of Health of the Republic.

During the day, 1,186 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the country.

Over the entire period of the spread of coronavirus infection on the territory of the republic, 2,078 patients have died.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in Belarus, 290,865 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 have recovered.

Earlier, on March 11, it was reported that several cases of infection with the British strain of coronavirus were detected in the republic. RT…

On the same day, infectious disease doctor Andrei Pozdnyakov told how various COVID-19 mutations are diagnosed.

He noted that specialists mainly use the method of polymerase chain reaction with reverse transcription (RT-PCR) in real time, as well as antigenic tests. However, tests are used less frequently. According to the doctor, the definition of the strain does not matter for the clinical diagnosis and treatment of a particular patient.