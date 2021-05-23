The Belarusian authorities probably detained the girl of the creator of the Nexta Telegram channel, Roman Protasevich, who flew with him on board the Ryanair plane that urgently landed in Minsk. This is reported by the human rights center “Viasna”, deprived of registration in Belarus, in its Telegram-channel.

According to human rights activists, the girl of the Belarusian opposition activist who was heading for Vilnius never made it to the final point of her route.

Prior to that, it was reported that six people did not fly to the destination Vilnius by the Ryanair airline, which had previously made an emergency landing in Minsk. A member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition, former Minister of Culture of Belarus Pavel Latushko said that among the remaining passengers there are two citizens of Belarus and four Russians.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of mines. The creator of the Nexta Telegram channel, Roman Protasevich, who was on board, was detained.

Project Nexta covered the protests against the presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020, it was recognized in the country as a foreign extremist organization and banned, and its creators Stepan Putilo and Roman Protasevich are included in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities. They are accused of organizing mass riots, as well as actions aimed at “inciting social enmity” against government officials and security officials of the country.