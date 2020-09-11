The Belarusian accounts of the IT startup PandaDoc have been blocked, so the corporate can not pay salaries to its staff. About it reported on the corporate’s web site. The founding father of the corporate Mikita Mikado, who turned well-known because of the movie by journalist Yuri Dud about Silicon Valley, beforehand supported the protesters.

PandaDoc is at the moment unable to pay salaries to greater than 250 staff, contribute to the Social Safety Fund and pay taxes. The blocking of accounts within the firm was related to the prison prosecution of startup staff, who have been beforehand accused of embezzlement on an particularly massive scale. “Maybe, we’re speaking in regards to the return of the sums of tax deductions for VAT or the sale of previous tools to staff and third events,” the agency mentioned.

PandaDoc denied all accusations, noting that it was doing enterprise actually, and so they have been hit by a “repressive machine”. The startup indicated {that a} wave of relocations of IT firms to different jurisdictions started in Belarus. The agency estimates that this can cut back the nation’s GDP by 6.5 p.c.

In early September, Belarusian regulation enforcement officers arrested 4 leaders of the Minsk department of PandaDoc. In August, in opposition to the background of protests in Belarus in reference to the outcomes of the presidential election, Mikado turned to the safety forces through Instagram. He invited those that don’t need to take part within the suppression of the protests, however are afraid of being left with out work, write to him.