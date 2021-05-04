The Gomel court passed a verdict against the trustee, as well as three members of the initiative group of the ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. This is reported on website The country’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Tuesday, May 4.

All of them were found guilty of preparing to participate in the riots and the seizure of buildings by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

In addition, one of them was charged with publicly insulting the authorities.

“They were sentenced to 6 years in prison for each. At the same time, the 53-year-old resident was sentenced to 6 years 6 months in prison due to the crime stipulated by Article 369 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus, ”it was reported.

For men, serving their sentences is determined in a correctional colony under conditions of reinforced, and for women – in a general regime.

The accused did not admit their guilt. The verdict has not entered into legal force and can be appealed.

In April, the KGB of Belarus included Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and opposition leader Pavel Latushko in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities.

After the presidential elections held in the country on August 9, 2020, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, who, according to the CEC, received 80.1% of the vote, massive opposition protests began in the republic. Tikhanovskaya, who lost to Lukashenko, went abroad.