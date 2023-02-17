Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Rybakov criticized politicians who lied about the Minsk agreements

Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council criticized politicians from Ukraine and Western countries who lied about the Minsk agreements and have now begun to admit it, comparing them to diapers. According to him, they also “need to be changed often,” reports RIA News.

The diplomat said that after eight years, both the Ukrainian authorities and the leaders of Western states began to admit that the signing of the Minsk agreements was only a formality, and no one was going to fulfill the agreements. In addition, he noted that they openly talk about using negotiations to prepare for an armed conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

“I’m quoting. “The 2014 Minsk agreements were an attempt to give Ukraine time. It also used this time to become stronger,” Rybakov said, noting that in 2014-2015 the West could not have done as much for Ukraine as it does today.

He added that such statements by politicians reminded him of a sticker he once saw on the bumper of one of the cars in New York: “Some politicians are like diapers. They need to be changed frequently. And for the same reason.”

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented on the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky from negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, referring to the novel by writer Viktor Pelevin “Empire V”. Recalling the Minsk agreements, “signed by the previous false one,” Medvedev stressed that each new clown in Kyiv will annul the decisions of his predecessor.