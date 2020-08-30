In Belarus, police officers opened fire on a drunk driver after he doused him with gasoline and tried to burn one of the Interior Ministry officers, as well as his official car. About this in his Telegram– the channel reports the press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic Olga Chemodanova.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the incident occurred on Saturday morning, August 29, near Krasnopolye (Mogilev region of Belarus). The attention of the traffic police officers was attracted by a suspicious Volkswagen, but the driver ignored the policemen’s demand to stop and continued driving.

As it turned out later, a 25-year-old resident of the Krasnopolsk region of Belarus without a driver’s license, as well as two of his fellow villagers, was driving the car. Both the driver and the passengers were intoxicated at the time of the incident.

When the police stopped Volkswagen, the company in the car actively resisted. The driver and passengers damaged the uniform of the traffic police officers, inflicted several blows on one of the policemen in the face and tried to take possession of his service weapon. At the same time, the attackers did not react to the warning shots of the Interior Ministry officers.

At some point, the driver took a can of gasoline, poured it over an official car and one of the police officers, threatening to set it on fire, and then took out a lighter. The militiamen opened fire on the legs of the driver and passengers from service weapons, after which they rendered the attackers the first help before the doctors arrived. The driver and passengers are currently detained.

On August 12, it was reported that law enforcement officers detained a driver who ran into a traffic police officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus in Minsk. A 45-year-old man tried to escape from the scene, so a service weapon was used during his arrest.