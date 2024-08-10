Iskanders and Polonez have moved to the border with Ukraine in Belarus

In Belarus, multiple launch rocket systems “Polonez” and operational-tactical missile systems “Iskander” have moved to the border with Ukraine. This is reported by BelTA citing the country’s Minister of Defense, Viktor Khrenin.

Also, according to him, military units of special operations forces and ground forces received tasks to conduct marches. They will strengthen the troop groups in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions. Such an order was given by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Earlier, he announced the destruction of about ten air targets from Ukraine over the territory of the republic and Russia, after which he promised not to leave Ukraine’s provocations unanswered.