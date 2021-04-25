The Belarusian state TV channel ONT hinted at the connection of US President Joe Biden’s adviser Michael Carpenter with the preparation of a coup d’etat and an attempt on the life of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

It was reported on the air of the TV channel that during the attempted coup d’état “the United States could not do without.” “We will tell you where Washington to look for the truth – in Washington itself, with Biden’s adviser Michael Carpenter, he will tell you if he wants,” the channel says.

ONT also promised to provide more details on the air next week.

Earlier, ONT TV channel published footage in which the alleged defendants in the case of preparing a military coup and an attempt on the life of President Alexander Lukashenko admit their guilt. The testimony was given by lawyer Yury Zenkovich, political scientist Alyaksandr Feduta and leader of the opposition BPF party Grigoriy Kastusev.

On April 17, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that an attempt was planned on him and his children, which was approved by the US authorities. The FSB confirmed the information about the assassination attempt and the attempted coup in Belarus. In Russia, citizens of the republic, Alexander Feduta and Yuri Zyankovich, who also have an American passport, were detained.