The Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus opened a criminal case against ex-presidential candidate, oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, as well as participants in the so-called BYPOL initiative for preparing a terrorist attack by an organized group. On Monday, March 29, reports press service departments.

“These persons tried to carry out explosions and arson on the territory of Minsk and other cities a few days ago. Detained red-handed citizen Maleichuk has already testified about the organizers and participants of the terrorist act, ”the report says.

According to the materials of the case, the suspects planned to accuse the representatives of the authorities of committing acts that endanger the death of citizens.

“Thanks to the well-coordinated work of the special forces of the KGB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it was possible to identify and promptly suppress a serious terrorist threat,” said the country’s Prosecutor General Andrei Shved.

At the moment, the criminal case has been sent to the KGB Investigation Department. The Committee was instructed to immediately organize an international search for Tikhanovskaya and representatives of the BYPOL initiative. The KGB also needs to prepare a package of documents for Lithuania and Poland on the extradition of these persons to the republic in order to bring them to criminal responsibility, the department added.

On March 26, it was reported that employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus prevented terrorist attacks by detaining a 35-year-old resident of the Pinsk region, who was going to carry out criminal activities in Minsk and the military town of Pechi, Borisov region.

In particular, he made two improvised explosive devices and planned to carry out terrorist attacks. He laid one of the IEDs in a garbage can near a playground in Minsk, and the second he transported by car to the Borisov district.

After the presidential elections held in the country on August 9, 2020, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, who, according to the CEC, received 80.1% of the vote, massive opposition protests began in the republic. Tikhanovskaya, who lost to Lukashenko, went abroad.