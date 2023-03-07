Lukashenka announced the arrest of the person involved in the sabotage attempt at the Machulishchi airfield

In Belarus, a person involved in an attempt to sabotage a Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft at the Machulishchi airfield was detained, said President Alexander Lukashenko. His words lead Telegram-BELTA channel.

According to Lukashenka, the detainee has Russian and Ukrainian passports, was born in Krivoy Rog, lived in Crimea for some time. As an IT specialist, he was recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in 2014.

“The highest technologies were involved. He was trained in all this not in one month. After preparation, it was routed, as they say in the KGB, to our territory,” the Belarusian leader said, noting that in order to prevent its further passage into the territory of Russia, “hundreds, and maybe thousands of people were raised – military men of all divisions.”

In early March, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus denied reports of damage to the A-50 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia, which had previously appeared in a number of online media.