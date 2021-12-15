In Brest, they decided to open a mosque named after the first president of Chechnya, Akhmat Kadyrov. About it informs agency “Chechnya Today”.

It is noted that a meeting of the mufti of the republic Abu-Bekir Hazrat Shabanovich with his Chechen counterpart Salakh Mezhiyev took place in Belarus.

During the conversation, Shabanovich turned to Mezhiev and asked him to petition the Akhmat Kadyrov Public Foundation for the construction of a mosque named after the first president of Chechnya in Brest.

In September, it was reported that a mosque named after the great-grandfather of the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, Abdul-Kadyr, had appeared in the village named after Dzhamlila Alikhanov in Chechnya. According to the head of Chechnya, earlier the residents of the settlement themselves had asked him to open a prayer house. The mosque itself became the 1308th Muslim sanctuary opened in the region.