In response to the tough dispersal of peaceable protests and the detention of their leaders, the residents of Belarus started energetic resistance to the safety forces by all means out there to them, together with hacking the web sites of state our bodies.

Tells about one other such case resource TUT.BY: unknown “cyber-partisans of Belarus” have been capable of bypass the safety of the web site of the Academy of the Ministry of Inner Affairs and submit a message there.

They renamed the positioning to “Kinda Academy of the Ministry of Inner Affairs” and positioned a picture on the web page, accompanied by the signature “with love, Belarusian cyber partisans.”

At about eight within the night, the positioning stopped opening.

The knowledge useful resource notes that that is the second time in a month when the academy’s useful resource is just not out there. For the primary time, issues arose with him on September 4.

And the day earlier than, on September 3, as “FACTS” wrote, the web site of the Ministry of Inner Affairs of Belarus was subjected to a cyber assault. On the identical time, unknown hackers put the president of the nation Alexander Lukashenko and the Minister of Inner Affairs Yuri Karaev on the wished record. After that, the Ministry of Inner Affairs determined to briefly disable the exterior work of the positioning with the intention to “save all supplies posted on it.”

