A campaign to immunize the population against coronavirus with the Russian drug Sputnik V has begun in the Republic of Belarus. This is stated on website Republican Ministry of Health on Tuesday, December 29.

The agency and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced the start of vaccination. A shipment of vaccines arrived in Belarus on Tuesday.

As the Minister of Health of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich noted, immunization remains the most important way in the fight against the epidemic process.

“The first to be vaccinated are medical workers, teachers and those specialists who, due to the peculiarities of their profession, have to contact people a lot. Vaccinations will be carried out on a voluntary basis, ”he added.

According to him, a vaccine storage system has been created in the republic, which allows observing the cold chain, special medical freezing equipment has been purchased, which allows transporting the vaccine. The minister thanked Russia for interaction and cooperation in this matter.

As the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko added, quick access of Belarus to the Russian vaccine became possible thanks to the effective work of the Belarusian regulatory system.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev recalled that Belarus was the first country to officially register a Russian vaccine.

“The next stage of cooperation between RDIF and partners will be the organization of the production of a finished form of the vaccine in Belarus, which will significantly simplify logistics, accelerate the pace of vaccination and expand disease prevention,” said Dmitriev.

On December 21, Pinevich reported that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine would begin to vaccinate the inhabitants of Belarus against the coronavirus in January 2021.

In early November, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko noted the importance of the agreement on the supply of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus to the republic.