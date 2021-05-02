The Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko assessed the timing of the coordination with Russia of the two remaining integration cards. He stated this on the air of the Belarus 1 TV channel, reports TASS…

Golovchenko noted that there is no need for Moscow and Minsk to rush, so no one sets strict deadlines. At the same time, he stressed that the Belarusian authorities would not like to postpone this issue on the back burner. So, according to him, it can happen in a month or two.

The Belarusian prime minister said that over the past six months, the positions of the parties have become closer to a greater extent than in the previous several years. He added that the remaining cards are “quite difficult from an economic point of view.” According to him, the purpose of their agreement is to create equal conditions for all business entities.

Earlier, Golovchenko said that Belarus had endorsed and handed over to Russia projects of 26 integration roadmaps. “On April 23, we handed over to the Russian side the projects of 26 union programs endorsed by the Belarusian side. This is a lot of work. As you know, two union programs remain in the work, ”he said.