Deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Karpenkov expressed concern about the situation near the borders of the republic

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Commander of the Internal Troops of Belarus Nikolai Karpenkov assessed the situation near the borders of the republic. About this he declared on the air of the TV channel ONT.

He stressed that the security situation inside the republic is under control, but expressed concern about the situation at the borders. “Of course, they are alarming, straining the external contours,” Karpenkov said. He drew attention to the situation in Ukraine, as well as to the participation in the hostilities of formations from among the Belarusians who do not support the policy of the government of the state. According to him, they “are making plans for the violent overthrow of the current government.”

In addition, Karpenko pointed out that NATO troops located near the western border of Belarus are causing concern. “Of course it worries us. The Internal Troops are the main strike force of the Ministry of the Interior. And, of course, we are built into the national security system,” he said. The Deputy Minister also announced the readiness of Belarus to strike back in the event of attempts to change power in the country by force.

Earlier, the first deputy defense minister of the republic, Viktor Gulevich, said that the border with Ukraine is of greatest concern to the authorities of Belarus. He clarified that there are no prerequisites for an attack on Ukraine from Minsk.