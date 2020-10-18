The prosecutor of the Belarusian capital, Oleg Lavrukhin, said that the damage to the budget and municipal services of Minsk due to the mass protests since the beginning of August amounted to about 350 thousand dollars, reports STV TV channel.

According to him, the issue of compensation for damage is under special control in the prosecutor’s office in Minsk. The perpetrators face responsibility not only criminal, but also administrative.

Earlier, special means were used to disperse an unauthorized rally in Minsk. Police fired tear gas and flash bullets on an uncoordinated retirement rally.

Since August 9, mass protests have continued in Belarus, which began after the presidential elections won by Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition disagrees with these results. The PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights has called for re-elections with the participation of international observers.