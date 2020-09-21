The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the second stage of joint exercises with Russia “Slavic Brotherhood”. Reported by Interfax…

It will take place from 22 to 25 September.

Related materials

It is specified that the decision was made “against the background of the evolving military-political situation around Belarus.” The parties will work out actions in the interests of the military security of the state.

In total, about 6,000 servicemen and over 500 units of military equipment will be involved in practical actions. At the same time, from the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation – about 1,000 people and up to 100 units of military equipment.

On September 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense named the purpose of the military exercises. They are counter-terrorism and are not directed against other countries, the defense department noted.

Earlier it became known about Serbia’s refusal to take part in the exercises “Slavic Brotherhood-2020”. According to the country’s Defense Minister Alexander Vulin, the European Union demanded that Belgrade give up maneuvers.

The exercises “Slavic Brotherhood” were held on the territory of Belarus for the sixth time. After them, the Belarusian military will take part in the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-and-staff exercises in Russia.