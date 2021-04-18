Foreign states are constantly building up their military presence at the borders of Belarus. About this on April 18 in an interview with the TV channel “Belarus 1“Said the Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, Major General Vladimir Archakov.

“The construction of infrastructure facilities does not stop. The number of military exercises is only increasing, ”he said.

According to Archakov, about 70 military exercises in 2020 were held by Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, and to this day, foreign troops near the Belarusian borders “are hone their combat skills literally around the clock.”

On April 14, the chief of the Belarusian General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF), Major General Viktor Gulevich, announced the continuation of NATO activity near the borders of Belarus and Russia.

On April 12, an unknown aircraft violated the Belarusian border from Poland, and then returned back to the Polish side. The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces denied information that Polish military aircraft made the flight.

In early April, the deputy head of the Belarusian State Border Committee Sergei Novikov said that Belarus and Russia are preparing a new border security program for 2023–2027. Thus, within the framework of the program, it is planned to strengthen the protection of the Belarusian-Polish section of the border through the construction and reconstruction of engineering barriers, as well as the modernization of the existing signaling systems.