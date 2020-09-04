In the city of Ivanovo, Brest region of Belarus, a Russian stabbed a policeman during his arrest. This was reported by Interfax-Zapad with reference to the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Olga Chemodanova.

According to Chemodanova, the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department received operational information that the Russian was preparing to commit an especially grave crime. During the arrest, he showed active resistance, taking a knife from a secret pocket. “One of the police officers received a penetrating wound in the abdominal cavity, cut wounds in the neck and chest,” said a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The policeman was hospitalized, there is no threat to his life. An ax, master keys and a black mask were found in the detainee’s backpack.

A 54-year-old Russian citizen is in the isolation ward. Previously, he was repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility, and also served a sentence for a crime, after which he was deported under escort from Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that the court sent two Russians to the colony-settlement for the explosions on the fireworks in Minsk.