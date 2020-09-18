In Belarus, where recently a member of the Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova was charged with publicly calling for the seizure of power, a man attempted to self-immolate.

According to “Belsat”, the incident took place in Smolevichi – a man poured gasoline over himself and set it on fire right in front of the police station.

The publication, referring to the words of eyewitnesses to the incident, writes that the man did it in protest against the actions of the security forces.

The Telegram channel posted video of a man burning outside the building (caution: video 18+).

As FACTS previously reported, the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW accused the Belarusian security forces of detaining thousands of people and torturing hundreds of protesters

Photo by Pavlofox from Pixabay.

