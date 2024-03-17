In Gomel, a drunk man surprised his two-year-old son and brought home a horse

In Gomel, Belarus, a drunk man surprised his two-year-old son for his birthday and brought home a horse. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Sputnik Belarus”.

According to the publication, he managed to lift the animal to the second floor. But the wife prevented the “live gift” from entering the apartment.

In footage that went viral online, neighbors captured how a Gomel resident leads a black horse into the entrance. Information about the further fate of the animal is not specified.

Previously, it was reported that in the city of Osinniki, Kemerovo region, a man tried to bring a horse into an apartment.

Neighbors shared that the couple argued for several hours and as a result, the man and the trotter were kicked out into the street. The Russian later admitted that he had borrowed the horse from the farm where he works.

A resident of Kuzbass was reported to the police.