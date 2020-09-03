Lebanese military found warehouses with ammonium nitrate at the entrance to the port of Beirut, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the army.

The department clarified that 4 350 kg of the chemical were stored in four warehouses.

Earlier, the director of the port of Beirut, Bassem Casey, said that explosive substances were still in the sea harbor. The request for their export was sent to the customs service.

In August, the Lebanese military found in the city port more than 70 containers with toxic chemicals.

Recall that on August 4, ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services back in 2014, was detonated in the port of the Lebanese capital. The powerful explosion damaged hundreds of houses. Its victims were 190 people, more than six thousand were injured.