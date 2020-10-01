“JI am sad because everything we have tried to do for thirty years and the end of the civil war has been in vain and I tell myself that if a country has not been able to offer opportunities for work and life decent to his children, I understand that they want to leave “, confides the Lebanese writer Charif Majdalani on franceinfo, Wednesday September 30, eve of a special evening for Lebanon on France 2 and France Inter with un concert at the Olympia, reports and interviews.

In his book, Beirut 2020 – Diary of a Collapse, Sharif Majdalani paints the portrait for the political class which has confiscated hope, economy, progress. “I wanted to explain how one can continue to live more or less normally in a country which is collapsing economically, socially and politically and which is literally disintegrating. It took going back in time for readers to understand how we got there. Inevitably, what emerges is that we have been ruled for thirty years by a caste, an oligarchy of unprecedented corruption that has confiscated the state and transformed the citizen into someone who begs for and obtains services. under various and varied conditions “, explains the university professor.

The double explosion at the port of Beirut in August “has had the virtue of bringing the world’s attention back to us and channeling help and compassion. It is useful and it raises the morale of the Lebanese which is extremely low“, concludes Charif Majdalani.

