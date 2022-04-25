The most populous district of the Chinese capital, Chaoyang, began a massive Covid-19 testing campaign in the face of the threat of a new wave of spread of the virus, which ignited the uncertainty of citizens due to the fear that confinements will be resumed. as has happened in Shanghai. Residents flocked to supermarkets to buy essential supplies.

Local authorities in Chaoyang, home to 3.45 million people, started the vaccination campaign as announced on Sunday. All residents and those who work in the town must be tested for Covid-19, three times during the week.

47 cases have been confirmed in Beijing -where more than 21 million people live- since the resurgence of cases was known on Friday, half of those positives are found in Chaoyang. The authorities have activated all the alerts and strict measures to comply with their “Covid Zero” approach.

Faced with these guidelines, the inhabitants crowded into stores in search of food such as meat, noodles, vegetables or basic items such as toilet paper.

“Seeing so many people buying has made me nervous and I hope everything goes well,” said a citizen, as he walked away with his bags full of supplies.

Citizens shop for vegetables amid an outbreak of Covid-19 in Beijing, China, on April 25, 2022. © Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Supermarkets must supply more than 11 million residents

Supermarket chains indicated that they have already multiplied their sales and even electronic commerce increased. The business gets ready with more people for the distribution and delivery of orders.

Compared to other cities, this district does not present more cases, despite this the authorities have instructed citizens to limit their mobility. However, schools and businesses remain open.

“Tired, very tired. You see that we don’t even have time to dress properly. And there are no excuses if you are a man or a woman when it comes to work, we all have to carry things, we are all working on the front line, doing everything what we can,” says one of the volunteers at a supermarket in Shanghai.

Supermarkets must supply more than 11 million residents who are completely isolated. They sometimes serve more than 1,000 orders a day, which has forced workers to even live on the job.

Shanghai remains in lockdown

Millions of Chinese people fear experiencing a blockade like the one experienced by the inhabitants of Shanghai.

The Government reported on Monday that the number of deaths is increasing, 51 more people have died from the disease, bringing the city to a total of 138 deaths since the mass confinement began and 4,776 since the epidemic began. .

The Chinese Health Commission updated the figures and indicated that 2,680 new coronavirus positives detected the day before were registered, 2,666 of them are due to local contagion and the rest “imported”. The authorities assured, in the same way, that the massive measures and tests will continue.

With Reuters and EFE