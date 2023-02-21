A program that has lasted for seventeen seasons can no longer be called surprising. Bee Bed & Breakfast (Broadcasting MAX) you already know what’s coming. Three couples, three B&Bs, three assessments with the necessary flattery for form and a few vicious stabs behind closed doors. The participants now know that they are only one stupid comment away from national entertainment, so they no longer make themselves immortal ridiculous.

And yet, as soon as contestant Els discovers a spider’s web on Monday evening and can’t seem to let go of that find, you’re glad that production company IDTV has just made a new series. The episode begins on the estate of Carl and Inge and their two partners (“Inge is not my wife, and I am not her husband”). In an immense country house in Slijk-Ewijk, the foursome runs a B&B with four rooms, the ghosts of the deceased nobility are said to still haunt. You wonder to what extent that is good marketing for a guest house, but Carl and Inge are proud of it.

The first guests are Els and Floor. Daughter Floor hopes for a bath, mother Els hopes that the B&B is a bit taken care of, “not that you end up in some mess because it’s late season”. On the driveway, the two can’t believe their luck: a country house! But once in the room, after the first stroke of luck (a bath!) a small drama unfolds: stains on the Russian bed linen from Saint Petersburg. “As if coffee has been tampered with,” Els observes. And she has to sleep under it all night.

Mother and daughter, the former now wary, inspect the room extensively. Spider webs. “It is also an old house,” Floor soothes. “Yes,” says Els. “But if you do know that people are coming…” On the couch: also stains. “Maybe this house is just too big to maintain properly?” Or maybe it’s just autumn, Floor suggests. Els, doggedly: “But you can just, like that, hop along those beams with a cloth.” This would never happen to her.

Fortunately, the second couple is already on the way, Marion and Maarten, both optimistic by nature. The gigantic mansion is exactly what Marion hoped for: cosy. And Maarten finds the broken curtains “beautiful”, you can see how old they are. “These are really the original curtains, I think.”

The highlight of the episode is, as always, the moment when the B&B is assessed in front of the owners. Els fires loose, the faces of Inge and Carl speak volumes. Her criticism is ‘taken along’. But perhaps the real strength of the program lies in sympathy. The couples not only stay together, they also organize ‘outings’, drinking homemade liqueur in the garden. The result is something that looks more and more like a friendship.

It is reminiscent of the ‘Even away’ season of I leave (AVROTROS), another program with an endless number of episodes, in which couples from previous seasons go on holiday together. For example, Mark and Margot, together they run a nudist campsite in Slovakia, spend a week in the luxurious Spanish home of Aadje and Richard. “We are really opposites, aren’t we”, Richard observes in one of the first scenes in conversation with Mark. Of course that’s the whole idea, a lack of controversy makes for very boring television. But the fact that the couples gradually grow closer together also makes it a form of feel good-TV.

After a few days of horse driving, boating and ‘experiencing’ pigs, Els has absolutely nothing to criticize about Marion and Maarten’s B&B. Or yes, one thing: a shelf for her suitcase would have been nice.

replaces Rinskje Koelewijn this week.