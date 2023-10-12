Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 15:05

This Thursday, the 12th, the date on which Banco do Brasil turns 215 years old, the bank’s president, Tarciana Medeiros, took to social media to celebrate and took stock of the institution’s performance in the first half of this year, a period in which She took over the bank. Between January and June, BB granted some line of credit or financing to 4.2 million people.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have some small daily mantras. One of them is: giving credit is believing in people. And at BB, we believe in Brazilians”, she said, in a text published on Linkedin. Still according to the executive, R$48 billion were granted to more than 180 thousand micro and small companies, an increase of 22% compared to the first half of last year. The segment is one of the focuses of Medeiros’ management.

In the text, the BB president also states that there were R$17 billion in loans for women entrepreneurs, a 20% increase in one year. An employee of the bank since 2000, Tarciana Medeiros is the first woman to lead the bank in its two centuries of existence.

BB was created in 1808, when the Portuguese Royal Family moved to Brazil. In addition to being the oldest bank in operation in the country, it is considered one of the oldest still in operation in the world.

This Thursday, the bank’s president also highlighted the R$13.3 billion in financing for the public sector in the first six months of 2023, in addition to the concessions of R$75 billion for agriculture, a segment in which the bank is the leader. In it, growth was 15% compared to the same period in 2022.

Medeiros also mentioned the R$8 billion that BB raised in agreements for investments in sustainable fronts, following the trip of a delegation from the bank’s executive committee to New York in September. “We went to New York, the city of so many protagonisms, to put BB once again in the world’s spotlight as a global leader in sustainable practices and business,” he said.

Diversity

The BB president also addressed the issue of diversity, which is one of the flagships of her management. She highlighted that the bank’s board of directors is 45% women, 22% self-declared black people and two self-declared members of the LGBTQIAPN + community – she and the vice president of Financial Management and Investor Relations, Geovanne Tobias.

Medeiros also mentioned other initiatives, such as the signing of a protocol of intentions with the Ministry of Racial Equality, in July, aimed at actions aimed at overcoming racial discrimination, in addition to the inclusion and appreciation of black women.

In August, the bank became an ambassador for UN Global Compact movements in Brazil related to racial and gender equality and decent work. It also committed to reaching 30% of black, brown, indigenous and other underrepresented ethnicities in leadership positions by 2025.

Finally, the president of the public bank mentioned the public civil inquiry by the Federal Public Ministry that investigates the bank’s actions during the period of slavery in Brazil, during the 19th century. “Debates on slavery, to be effective and gain the dimension they deserve, need to involve all actors who are committed to change in the present, and current institutions must share initiatives that contribute to the construction of a country with increasingly more social justice ”, wrote Medeiros.