E.A seven year old boy was hit by a car and fatally injured in the Swabian town of Vöhringen (Neu-Ulm district) The child wanted to cross the street on his scooter at a pedestrian crossing, the police announced on Monday.

According to the police, a 48-year-old driver caught the boy with her car. The seven-year-old was dragged several meters from the car in the accident on Easter Sunday evening. He later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The public prosecutor hired an expert to examine the cause of the accident. In addition, the police say they are investigating the driver.