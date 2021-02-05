Battlefield 6 will be the new installment of the series that will arrive at the end of the year to new and previous generation consoles. And while the Battlefield franchise has often been compared to Call of Duty, especially in recent years, it does have some defining characteristics that help set it apart from other first-person shooter games. One of them is its focus on destruction, with many Battlefield games allowing players to completely destroy some of the buildings on their multiplayer maps. It looks like the upcoming Battlefield 6 will take the franchise’s focus on destructibility to the next level.
Tom Henderson, known primarily for leaking Call of Duty news, has posted an image on Twitter showing a major upgrade for destructible environments in Battlefield 6. The image shows skyscrapers standing up before the game, then shows them destroyed in rubble after the game. game, with a “sad sniper” standing in the middle of the rubble. This seems to be an indication that Battlefield 6 will allow players to destroy entire cities, rather than just some of the buildings.
In Battlefield 6 you could totally destroy cities
Officially so far no Very little has been announced about the future Battlefield 6, so fans should still take this information with caution. All that has been confirmed is that the Battlefield 6 reveal will take place this spring, with the game itself releasing later in the year. Nevertheless, if Battlefield 6 really has this level of destructibility, it will be interesting to see if it will be in all versions of the game or only in the next generation versions.
This seems like a feature that could only be implemented in the new generation of consoles, so there are doubts about the version of the last generation and its quality. Besides having completely destructible cities, another Battlefield 6 rumor says the game will take place during World War III. Battlefield 6’s World War III setting would bring the franchise back to modern times after recent historical entries, so fans should be on the lookout to see if the change is worth it.
