Regionals, the majority tries to regroup. All outgoing governors confirmed

The government Melons try to leave quickly after defeat electoral in Sardiniathe Right paid for it internal struggle for the choice of candidate on the island and so, despite an increasingly evident internal fracture, especially between FdI And Leaguethe majority decides to give a signal with an official note. “The presidents of Basilicata, Piedmont and Umbria who have governed well will be the candidates of the entire centre-right united in the next regional elections. This is the confirmation of President Vito Bar of for Lucania, by president Alberto Cirio for Piedmont and president Donatella Tesei for Umbria”.

FdI entrusts the political commentary on the defeat in Sardinia to Arianna Meloni. “We don't argue. We are people who think. In my opinion – says the head of the FdI secretariat and sister of the prime minister – we arrived late with the candidate. Without making any drama, it seems: in the end, the center-left won for three thousand votes“. For the group leader in the FdI Chamber, Tommaso Photosthere are “two things that are clear: the two candidates have arrived practically on parbut the centre-left candidate had a more effective electoral campaign“.