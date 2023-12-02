In Bashkiria, two women fell into a pit with fuel oil from a height. This was reported on Saturday, December 2, in the Telegram channel of the Republic’s State Committee for Emergency Situations.

An eyewitness reported the incident to emergency services this morning.

Previously, three people in a car were returning home and for some reason decided to drive into the territory of an abandoned boiler room. Two women, getting out of the car, inadvertently fell from a height of 2.5 m into a pit with fuel oil slurry.

Rescuers were sent to the scene. The first woman was taken out with severe hypothermia and was handed over to doctors. The second woman was also recovered, her body completely covered in fuel oil. She subsequently died.

Earlier, on September 19, on the territory of one of the schools in Nizhny Novgorod, rescuers pulled out a child who had fallen underground. The boy fell into one of the holes dug to install the pillars, but he was able to get out on his own. The child did not need medical help at that time.