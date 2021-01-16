In Bashkortostan, several people died in an accident with a truck and a car.

As reported on the page of the regional traffic police in Instagram, the accident occurred on the 1,337 km of the Samara – Ufa – Chelyabinsk highway. Lada Priora and a truck collided. According to preliminary data, three adults and a child were killed.

Meanwhile, according to the information of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for Bashkortostan, there were five people in the Lada Priora car. As a result of the accident, four passengers were killed, including two children. The driver of the car was injured, he was hospitalized in the Tuimazy Central Regional Hospital in serious condition.

Emergency services work at the scene of the accident. Information is being specified.