Four people were killed in a collision between a Volkswagen Polo passenger car and a MAN truck in the Republic of Bashkortostan, reports TASS the message of the press service of the UGIBDD in the region.

The incident took place on the evening of September 19 on the 151th kilometer of the Ufa – Inzer – Beloretsk highway. The victims of the accident were a Volkswagen driver, his 27-year-old wife and their children, eight and five years old. It is noted that the victims died at the scene of the accident before the arrival of an ambulance.

Currently, the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier it was reported that VAZ-2110 and Renault Logan cars collided in the Voronezh region. The accident killed four people and injured another.