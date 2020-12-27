The bodies of a boy and a girl, as well as their father, were found by Bashkir law enforcement officers in the Davlekanovsky district of the republic, reports website RF IC for the region.

It is clarified that a 37-year-old resident of the city of Ufa, his one-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son were killed. Their bodies were found in a car without any visible injuries with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The department said that on December 26, the deceased had a falling out with his wife, took the children and left in an unknown direction. The woman turned to law enforcement agencies. The bodies were found several hours later.

“According to the investigation, the father committed the murder of his children and took his own life,” the message says and emphasizes that a criminal case has been opened under the article “Murder of two minors.”

At present, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene. In addition, family members of the deceased and other witnesses are being questioned, the living and social conditions of the family are being investigated, all the reasons and conditions that contributed to the emergency are established.

