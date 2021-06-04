In Barnaul, children threw a five-liter plastic canister of water from a balcony, which fell on an 11-year-old boy. This was announced on Thursday, June 3 REN TV…

The incident took place on the evening of June 2 on Vzletnaya Street. According to the TV channel, a group of children dabbled in the balcony of the 15th floor and decided to throw down a can of water. She hit the head of an 11-year-old boy.

The footage shows that the injured boy did not immediately realize what had happened, tried to get up on his own, but fell. Soon a group of teenagers appeared near him. One of the minors tried to approach the victim, but the latter ran away.

Later, the victim was hospitalized, the website writes. 360tv.ru… Doctors diagnosed him with a spinal fracture. As the site writes kp.ru, the victim is in the fourth grade.

As reported “RIA News” in the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Altai Territory, the investigators examined the scene and began a preliminary check. The department added that the child’s condition does not cause concern.

In July 2020, a resident of Lyubertsy near Moscow was hospitalized after a bag of rubbish thrown from the 12th floor fell on her. The victim received multiple injuries and fractures, including damage to the spine.