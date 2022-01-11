Manchester United is a powder keg. The departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the subsequent signing of Ralf Rangnick to the bench have not been enough to calm the waters. And to that we must add the fact that the results are not helping the team that is seventh in the Premier League either.
All this has ended up filling the patience of Cristiano Ronaldo who is worried about the situation and the direction of the club. Apparently, from England they point out that the Portuguese would have told his representative Jorge Mendes that if things continue like this in Manchester, he will look for a new team at the end of the season.
And according to reports from the newspaper Sport one of those options could be that of FC Barcelona. Mendes has an excellent relationship with Mateu Alemany and Joan Laporta, and from the aforementioned media they point out that there is the possibility that Mendes, aware of the goal problems that the Barça team is having, offer them to the Portuguese player. And also, Barcelona would contemplate the proposal in case none of the attack men they have in mind arrived.
This is not the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo’s name has been related to FC Barcelona, but it seems difficult for the Portuguese to land at the Camp Nou, not only because of his Madrid past but also because of Barça’s economic situation, since the signing of Cristiano did not It will be cheap and neither will your token. In addition, it would be necessary to see how the Barcelona fans receive him.
For now, Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract with the Red Devils until 2023 and Manchester United has six months to turn their situation around or they will risk one of their great legends leaving the club again.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
#Barcelona #rule #possibility #Cristiano #Ronaldo #dresses #blaugrana
Leave a Reply