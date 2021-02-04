Since the burofax was known with the intention of Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona, ​​everyone put him in the eye of the storm and he was the subject of talking everywhere and at all times. Worthy of one of the best players in history, Leo is sought after by many clubs and the rumors grow every day.

In this last time he was linked to Paris Saint Germain since the information circulated that the Argentine was learning the French language with his family, added to the fact that several members of the Parisian team are Argentine compatriots and members of the Argentine National Team.

The leak of Messi’s contract in the newspaper The world It seemed to be the straw that overflowed the soccer player’s glass. In addition to the statements of the members of the group led by Mauricio Pochettino, such as those of Ángel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Neymar, the rumors increased.

Neymar and Angel Di María, two of those who spoke about the future of Leo Messi. Reuters Photo / Eric Gaillard.

“It is up to Messi to come to PSG, the club is trying”Paredes said. “There are many options to sign Leo”added Di Maria, a comment that fell badly for the Blaugrana. “I want to play with him again. What I want most is to enjoy with him again on the court”, the Brazilian had expressed in an interview with Telefoot. Precisely, in a Wink for Messi?, Neymar made the decision to renew his contract with PSG for four more yearss, as confirmed by journalist Marcelo Bechler from TNT Sports Brasil, to meet again with the Rosario.

According to the Catalan press, not only Barcelona but also Messi is “tired” of the rumors on his possible departure from the club in the middle of this year to join PSG.

“Messi is tired of the rumors that link him to PSG. The Argentine announced a few weeks ago that he will not make any decision about his continuity until the end of the season and that he is focused solely on Barcelona,” published the sports newspaper Sport. They also added that from the Argentine’s environment they explained that on the 10th he did not communicate with anyone from the French club.

In addition, the technical director of Barsa. Ronald Koeman, referred to the rumors and statements of the Argentines. “It is a lack of respect that the people of PSG talk so much about Leo, they do not show respect for a player who is still from Barça, it is not fair”, expressed DT.

“Those statements by Di María are to warm up the atmosphere, nothing more”, admitted Koeman, alluding to the tie that Barcelona and PSG will play for the second round of the Champions League, on February 16 in Catalonia and on March 10 in Paris.

Messi fed up with being talked about with false information, speculation and without his consent, not only did he not make any decision about his future but he will also wait for the Blaugrana club elections on March 7 to hear the proposal of the future president-elect. Let us remember that since Bartomeu’s departure the club was involved in controversies worthy of bad campaigns.

Precisely, three of the candidates in the next elections also referred to the issue. The first was Joan Laporta: “As a club we cannot allow clubs / states to allow themselves to threaten another. Barça is being disrespected in that sense and we will have to talk to UEFA, FIFA … so that they do not allow that kind of action. PSG must refrain from it. For a PSG representative to say that about Messi is out of place. It shows your lack of experience at this level. They have a lot to learn in the world of football ”.

For his part, so did Víctor Font: “Di María’s words seem regrettable to me, a lack of respect and I ask PSG to have respect for Messi, who has said that he will not decide his future until the end of the season. Even more so when now we are going to face each other ”.

Finally, Toni Freixa closed: “I see Messi very happy. You just have to see how he hugged his teammates after the great game with Granada. We have a plan for Messi that will make PSG ridiculous. It is not only about money, we have values ​​”.

