Second podium for 'The Maniac'

Weekend of ups and downs for Andrea Iannone in Barcelona, where the second round of the season was held after that of Phillip Island. The former MotoGP rider, in his first experience in Superbike, closed Race 1 at the foot of the podium, and then obtained his best placing in the category in the Superpole Racereaching the 2nd place. A podium that adds to the one obtained in Australia in his first ever Superbike race.

Disappointment in Race 2

Author of a gripping battle throughout almost the entire Superpole Race, 'The Maniac' managed to take advantage of Razgatlioglu's attack on Bautista at the last corner of the last lap to also get the better of the Ducati Spaniard. Different story, however, in Race 2. Despite having always fought with the riders of the official Borgo Panigale team, especially in the first half of the race, the goal of the podium finally receded with a fall occurred at 7 laps to go.

The contrasts between short and long races

No consequences for the team's Abruzzo rider Go Elevenwith the closure of the front end at turn 10. At present, Iannone is 5th in the drivers' world championship with 51 points: “In the Superpole Race it was great to battle with all the strongest riders in this championship, I had a lot of fun – he has declared – we certainly still need to calibrate ourselves better regarding the long race. In the short racewith certain types of tires, I can be much more effective. In the long raceInstead, I struggled a lot, we tried to slightly modify the balance of the bike but, in my opinion, the variations in these small details made the situation a little worse. However, we had to take risks to try to make progress. The team will process the data collected, we certainly have more information to try to review and better understand some aspects. However, I am happy with how we started the championship and the results we are obtaining, it was not at all obvious. We are all doing a great job, even when you make mistakes you have to accept it and look forward. The goal is to try to do your best. I thank, as always, Ducati and Team Go Eleven.”