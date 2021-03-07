Law enforcement agencies in Catalonia reported that protesters in Barcelona threw stones, bottles and paint on police officers. RIA News.

It is reported that riots again took place in Barcelona on Saturday at a rally against the arrest of rapper Pablo Asel (Hasel).

In addition to the release of the rapper himself, the protesters demanded the release of all those arrested at previous protests from prison.

“In Barcelona, ​​radical groups are throwing bottles, paint and stones at the police cordon at the intersection of Rojères de Flor and Gran Vía. We call on megaphones to stop this behavior, ”the police said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that during an anti-government protest in the capital of Paraguay, one person was killed and at least 18 were injured.

During the clashes with the police, the deceased was wounded in the chest with a cold weapon.

Six victims were admitted to the hospital. They were diagnosed with various injuries, including from rubber bullets. In addition, 12 law enforcement officers were injured.