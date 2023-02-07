Video captured by a Ukrainian drone appears to show Wagner mercenaries beating their wounded commander with shovels in the Bakhmut area. Taken by the drones of the Ukrainian special platoon Seneka, the images were circulated on Ukrainian social networks, reports the Guardian but have not yet been confirmed. In the video, four men are seen carrying a fifth by the arms and legs through a ruined cityscape. The following images, partially covered by the buildings, seem to show the same men attacking the fifth with shovels. It is unclear what then happened to the wounded man, who is described as a commander.

